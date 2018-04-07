For more than 45 years, these Swiss entertainers have dazzled and delighted audiences of all ages with their unique form of silent visual and whimsical theater. A playful yet compelling experience, Mummenschanz offers timeless and lighthearted insights into the human condition with the creative use of shadow and light and the ingenious manipulation of common objects. The result is a visually stunning spectacle that transcends cultural barriers and sparks the imagination. In this brand new creation, you & me, the Mummenschanz troupe brings to life their famous large-scale masks and revives a tradition of acrobatics. The show will also include some of the classic sketches that have stood the test of time. “Mummenschanz succeeds brilliantly because of its originality, exceptional ingenuity, sense of surprise, and deft satirical touches.” (San Francisco Chronicle)