Giles County, VA- Come October 2 mayhem returns to Giles County, Virginia. The annual Muddy A.C.C.E. Race kicks off at 8am on the first Saturday of October along the New River in Glen Lyn. Muddy ACCE Race is a 5K, 20 obstacle mud obstacle course race designed to drag you out of your comfort zone by testing your physical strength, stamina, and mental grit. It’s not about how fast you can cross the finish line, but if you can handle the mayhem. A challenge that emphasizes teamwork, camaraderie, and accomplishing something. For the kiddos we also have the Youth Mud Run that includes the Children’s Mud Pit. Along the banks of the New River in Southwest Virginia, this race has a rope swing out onto open water and over 30 other challenges.

This event helps raise funds to support the Giles ACCE program that, to date has provided tuition-free college education at New River Community College to over 300 Giles County graduates. Current ACCE students will be supporting the events as part of their community service to the program. Giles County is the first locality in the New River Valley to participate in the “Access to Community College Education” initiative. ACCE is a public/private partnership that makes college available tuition-free to resident graduates from Giles County by covering the cost of tuition for two years at New River Community College. ACCE supports as many students as possible based on student need and funds available for the program. With participants support, students will graduate from NRCC prepared to join the workforce or transfer to a four-year university without college debt. The successful program has garnered national attention for Giles County and has allowed over 300 students to further their education at New River Community College.