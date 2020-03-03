Ms. Lauryn Hill

Dominion Energy Center 600 E Grace Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219

Live Nation presents multi-platinum recording artist Ms. Lauryn Hill, who rose to prominence as the lone female member of The Fugees, one of the biggest selling hip-hop acts in the world. Her solo career soared when The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill was released over twenty years ago, which earned her five GRAMMY® Awards. Ms. Hill will return to Virginia following her successful The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour last year.

