Did television's favorite horse Mr. Ed kill the sport of horse racing?

Join NSLM for an evening talk with Dr. Jonathan Silverman of the University of Massachusetts Lowell as he explores the topic of changing attitudes towards horse racing in the 20th century.

$10 admission, free to NSLM members. RSVP to Anne Marie Paquette, the Clarice & Robert H. Smith

Educator at APaquette@NationalSporting.org or (540) 687-6542 x25