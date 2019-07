Friday, October 25 at 7:30PM

Saturday, October 26 at 7:30PM

Sunday, October 27 at 2:30PM

Moving Forces includes works by guest choreographer Casey Noblett and faculty choreographers Tiffanie Carson, Erica Helm and Charlie Maybee. The program features a range of dance styles from traditional to contemporary, and includes the re-staging of Helm’s Third Construction with live accompaniment by the (SU)PERcussion Ensemble, directed by Earl Yowell.