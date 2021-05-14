Movies on the Lawn: A League of Their Own

Join Second Stage on Friday evenings in May for an outdoor movie series on the lawn at Second Stage located at 194 2nd Street in Amherst. The film being shown on May 14th is "A League of Their Own" starring Tom Hanks and Geena Davis, which is rated PG. Gates will open at 7:30 PM and movie will begin at 9:00 PM. Tickets are $5 per person, with children ages 5 and under admitted for free. Concessions will be sold on-site beginning at 7:30 PM. Patrons are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and/or blankets, as well as portable radios if they’d prefer. (Radios will be provided for those who don’t have them.) There will be some parking available towards the back of the lawn, for those who’d like to watch the movie from their vehicle. Additional parking will be available in the Second Stage parking lot or on the street.