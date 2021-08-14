Movies on Brown's Island

Movies on the Island, presented by Dominion Energy, is a new, outdoor family activity, brought to you in 2021 by Venture Richmond Events. Find your perfect spot on Brown’s Island and enjoy an evening featuring a family-favorite film while taking in the stunning views of the James River and Downtown’s skyline.

August 14: Black Panther

October 29: Beetlejuice

December 11: Elf

TICKETS:

- Tickets are only $5 per person

- Ages 5 and under are free (no ticket purchase needed)

- Tickets can be purchased in advance online or at the gate.

- Attendees must present pre-purchased tickets at the gate, either as a pre-printed paper ticket or on a mobile device.