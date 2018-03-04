Movie Screening - A League of Their Own

"There's NO crying is baseball!"...or is there? Come find out on Sunday, March 4th as the Virginia War Memorial kicks off Women's History Month with a special matinee screening of the 1992 classic “A League of Their Own,” at the Byrd Theatre in Carytown.

After the film there will be a panel discussion of the role of women in the World War II era, an opportunity to see some rarely shared artifacts from that time, and the chance to speak with some local World War II women veterans and hear their experiences firsthand.

Registration is encouraged.