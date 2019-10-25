Movie Night at Carlyle House

Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314

Join Carlyle House for a double feature of classic horror movies. Voting for the movies will take place two weeks before on Carlyle House’s Facebook page. The top two picks out of the six movies will be played back to back on the terrace starting at 7pm. Please bring your own picnic blankets and short lawn chairs for the back terrace. $2/person.

Info

Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314
Film
703-549-2997
