From the Mouths of Monsters: The Kennedy Center performs its world premiere commission at Herndon High

From the Mouths of Monsters

-- A World Premiere Kennedy Center Commission by Idris Goodwin

-- Directed by Douglas Irvine, Inspired by Mary Shelley’s classic book Frankenstein

-- Teenager Michelle struggles to find the confidence to speak. A mysterious doctor gives her a mask to help, but the gift possesses supernatural powers that cause her to give words amazing power—and also the potential to cause terrible harm. Will Michelle be able to master the monster within?

-- This highly theatrical work is inspired by Mary Shelley’s enduring classic Frankenstein, which celebrates 200 years in 2018. For the book’s upcoming special anniversary, award-winning playwright and BreakBeat poet Idris Goodwin, along with acclaimed director Douglas Irvine (the Kennedy Center’s presentations of Jason and the Argonauts and The Adventures of Robin Hood), have created a fiercely relevant two-actor play that examines the monstrous power of words… and those who wield them.

-- Friday, March 17th at 7:30 pm

-- Saturday, March 18th at 2:00 pm & 7:30 pm

-- Sunday, March 19th at 2:00 pm

-- Tickets: https://herndonhighschooltheatre.ticketleap.com/from-the-mouths-of-monsters/ -- $5 for Students; $15 for Adults

-- Most appropriate for students in grades 7-12.