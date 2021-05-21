MotoAmerica Superbikes at Virginia delivers outstanding motorcycle racing at one of the most beautiful tracks in the USA. Immerse yourself with Friday qualifying and two full weekend days of racing in close proximity to the motorcycles and racers themselves with an open race paddock. Bring the family and enjoy food, stunt shows, and racing. Take advantage of multiple ticket options – Choose the Saturday Fan Lap option and ride your own motorcycle on the track itself! Join fellow fans and over 120 riders competing in five classes and experience some of the best competition found in any sport.