MotoAmerica Superbike Championship of Virginia at VIR

Professional motorcycle racing is back and better than ever. VIRginia International Raceway is honored to be one of only 10 venues across the United States to host a 2017 MotoAmerica Road Racing weekend, May 12-14.

The weekend will include two full days of racing – a doubleheader event – for the Motul Superbike, Superstock 1000, Supersport, Superstock 600, and the KTM RC Cup classes, plus vendors and fun for the whole family.

Come out for an action-packed weekend including autograph signings, stunt shows, demo rides, an open paddock and opportunities to meet the riders. Guests can come for a single day, multiple days throughout the weekend or even camp onsite on the expansive countryside property located at the border of Virginia and North Carolina – just a short drive from Richmond.

VIR is one of America’s premier road courses, offering professional and amateur racing for modern and vintage classes while providing contemporary resort amenities, such as lodging, dining, a spa, an exclusive driver’s club, karting, off-road racing, shooting sports, skid pad and more.

Advanced tickets for the MotoAmerica Road Racing weekend are $40 for Saturday-only, $40 for Sunday-only, $60 for a two-day Saturday and Sunday ticket, $70 for a three-day ticket, and $99 for a Motorcycle Corrals three-day package. All tickets will be an additional $10 if purchased at the gate. Children 16 and under are admitted free of charge with a paying adult and parking is also free. Active military are admitted free of charge and veterans receive a 50 percent discount with valid military ID. For more information, visit www.VIRnow.com.