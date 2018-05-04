MotoAmerica to Host Music Festival at The Championship of Virginia Motorcycle Races

The third round of the 2018 MotoAmerica Series, the Championship of Virginia at VIRginia International Raceway in Alton, VA on the North Carolina border will feature the Maxim MotoAmerica Tailgate Campout, a mini-music festival in the middle of the races. Country music acts High Valley, Chase Bryant, Larkin Poe and Annie Bosko, have all been recognized as top rising artists by such sources as Rolling Stone Magazine, the CMA, People Magazine, CMT and more.

“We’ve been working hard to add new types of energy to our events, which already feature some of the most exciting racing in the world,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “I’m excited that at VIR this will include these great young bands playing a tailgate party like no other.”

The first round of the MotoAmerica Championship Series, held at Road Atlanta, featured Tony Hawk & Friends – five world class skateboard and BMX athletes – performing on a 40-foot skate-ramp to the sounds of renowned DJ Jayceeoh. The excitement hit a fever pitch following an adrenaline pumping Motul Superbike Class race, and many fans came away saying they felt it was one of the best races they’d ever attended.

“I’m from Virginia originally, and one of my favorite things has always been a great party out in the country,” Alec Marshall, Chief Marketing Officer at MotoAmerica said. “We wanted to bring an authentic feel to this event, and having Maxim on board to kick it up a notch became a perfect combination. While our race fans already expect great fun at MotoAmerica, we’re excited to introduce the experience to camping enthusiasts, country music fans, and just about anyone else.”

Maxim Models will slip on some daisy dukes to host the Maxim MotoAmerica M2 Lounge, but the fun won't be locked in there. Camp out on thousands of acres of beautiful rolling Virginia hills, wake up in the morning to some of the fastest athletes in the world, lunch on some good Southern BBQ and red cup beverages and finish off with one of the best lineups this side of Nashville.

Coming back to MotoAmerica after their daredevil shows at Road Atlanta is the unbelievable Wall of Death, where riders literally climb the walls on vintage motorcycles and go karts. There’s also plenty for the kids to do at Road Atlanta with the Kids Zone featuring the Stryder bikes, Mini Moto exhibitions, a pump track, bounce houses and more.

MotoAmerica is also offering VIP ticket packages, Full Throttle Experiences and camping on site at VIR International Raceway. The Dunlop Two-Up Suzuki Superbike will also be taking VIPs and members of the media on hot laps around the racetrack throughout the weekend.

For more information on the MotoAmerica Championship of Virginia, visit www.motoamerica.com/virginia.