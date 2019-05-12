Mothers’ Day Tea

Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314

Treat your mother, grandmother, or special woman in your life to an elegant afternoon tea. Relax in the beautiful setting of our Magnolia Terrace and enjoy personalized tableside service and scrumptious food catered by Calling Card Events for an unforgettable day. Registration required no refunds. All participants including children under 5 must be registered.

Prices:

Adults (ages 13 and over): $45

Children (ages 6-12): $25

Children (ages 5 and under): Free

Please note that there is only 1 seating this year.

703-549-2997
703-549-2997
