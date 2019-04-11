Mother2Mother Presents Songs of Hope: Voices Raised to End Child Abuse

Mother 2 Mother (M2M, https://www.m2mcabaret.org/) is a 501c3 organization focused on supporting Washington DC area foundations who advocate for at-risk women and children through cabaret style shows with music from a variety of Pop, Jazz, Broadway and Off- Broadway selections and an original script written specifically for the event. Each show is produced, cast and performed by community-volunteered singers and musicians from all over the DC/Maryland/Virginia area.

Our next cabaret show will take place April 11th at the Arlington Cinema and Drafthouse, a 275 seat 1930s Art Deco Theatre in Arlington, VA, and will support Safe Shores (https://www.safeshores.org). Safe Shores—The DC Children’s Advocacy Center is a direct service nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and working directly with child victims of sexual and physical abuse in the District of Columbia. Safe Shores provides intervention, hope and healing for children and families affected by abuse, trauma and violence in the District of Columbia, and prevents child abuse through education and training.