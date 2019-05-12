Mother's Day at the VLM

Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601

Celebrate Mother's Day at the Virginia Living Museum! A mother (or grandmother) accompanying her children to the museum on Sunday, May 12, will receive a 50 percent discount on her admission ticket.

Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601
