Treat your mother, grandmother, or special woman in your life to an elegant afternoon tea. Relax in the beautiful setting of our Magnolia Terrace and enjoy personalized tableside service and scrumptious food catered by Calling Card Events for an unforgettable day.

Registration, all participants including children under 5 must be registered. Online registration with the possibility of a refund ends on May 5th.

$45 per adult, $25 per child (6-12), children under 5 are free.