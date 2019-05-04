Mother’s Day Sale Market at the Perry Glass Studio

Saturday and Sunday, May 4–5 from 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Exclusive Members’ Access and Preview May 4 from 9–10 a.m.
Buy works of art created by our talented Studio Team and Assistants. Support local glass artists and find unique gifts and great deals.
Chrysler Museum of Art 1 Memorial Place, Virginia 23510
