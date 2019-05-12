Treat you mom to a Mother’s Day picnic at the vineyard! Spend the day with Mom surrounded by the quaint elegance of the Bodega.

There are three options for your picnic:

Tarragon chicken salad mixed with grapes, toasted pecans, tarragon, celery, mayonnaise and baby lettuce mix

Pit ham with Brie cheese, Granny Smith apples, baby lettuce mix and Dijon mustard

Baby organic spinach with hummus, roasted red peppers, shaved carrots, sliced tomato, feta cheese, balsamic glaze and extra-virgin olive oil

Each wine-country Mother's Day picnic will include a side salad of baby lettuce topped with tomato, cucumber, Kalamata olives, feta cheese and red-wine vinaigrette.

It even includes a dessert: rockslide brownie bar topped with caramel, toasted pecans, brownie chunks and caramel ganache.

Then at 2pm, grab a seatin the vineyard for live music!

So leave the planning for your Mother’s Day outing to us, and we’ll have your picnic ready for you when you arrive.

Puchase your tickets here today: https://shop.bogatibodega.com/res-416927/Mothers-Day-Picnic.html