All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother. – Abraham Lincoln

She was there for you when you needed her. When you were sick, you found comfort in her arms. When you were hurt, she kissed and made it better. She was your best cheerleader and your sounding board when troubled. One day a year, we remember her.

This year, make her day truly special with a Mother’s Day Champagne Brunch at Belle Grove Plantation. Enjoy a wonderful brunch at Historic Belle Grove Plantation and after brunch, tour the Historic 1791 mansion.

Menu

Spinach & Provolone Quiche

Chicken and Mushroom Crepes

Nutella Crepes

Ham and Cheese Turnovers

Parmesan Hash Brown Cups

French Bread Bites

Honey Lime Rainbow Salad

Berry Cream Fruit Tartlets

Champagne Floats (Sparkling White Grape Juice Floats for non-alcoholic option)

Tickets

Deadline for purchase is Sunday, May 6th

Advance Tickets – On or before April 30th – $40.00

Tickets – After April 30th – $50.00