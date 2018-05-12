All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother. – Abraham Lincoln
She was there for you when you needed her. When you were sick, you found comfort in her arms. When you were hurt, she kissed and made it better. She was your best cheerleader and your sounding board when troubled. One day a year, we remember her.
This year, make her day truly special with a Mother’s Day Champagne Brunch at Belle Grove Plantation. Enjoy a wonderful brunch at Historic Belle Grove Plantation and after brunch, tour the Historic 1791 mansion.
Menu
Spinach & Provolone Quiche
Chicken and Mushroom Crepes
Nutella Crepes
Ham and Cheese Turnovers
Parmesan Hash Brown Cups
French Bread Bites
Honey Lime Rainbow Salad
Berry Cream Fruit Tartlets
Champagne Floats (Sparkling White Grape Juice Floats for non-alcoholic option)
Tickets
Deadline for purchase is Sunday, May 6th
Advance Tickets – On or before April 30th – $40.00
Tickets – After April 30th – $50.00