Mother's Day Brunch

Looking for something to do on Mother’s Day? Come to Breaux Vineyards to enjoy a 3 course brunch to celebrate. Chef Author from Grandale Farms has created a delicious menu perfectly paired with our wine selections. Brunch is offered in two seatings, so you can choose to join us at 11am or 2pm.

Reserve your spot for the 11am seating here.

Reserve your spot for the 2pm seating here

Menu

1st Course

Lobster, Shrimp and Grits with Tomato Thyme Sauce and Chive Oil

*Vegetarian Option Available Upon Request: Asparagus and Grits with Tomato Thyme Sauce and Chive Oil

Paired with 2016 Viognier

2nd Course

Sliced Hanger Steak over Sweet Potato Puree and Asparagus with Roasted Shallot Balsamic Demi Glace

*Vegetarian Option Available Upon Request: Tempeh over Sweet Potato Puree and Asparagus with Balsamic Caramel Demi Glace

Served with 2015 Meritage

3rd Course

Sliced Almond Cake with Lime Curd

Served with 2015 Breauxmance (Sparkling Rosé)

Reservations Required

$80.00 per person / $70.00 per club member (Max of 2 Tickets at Club Price)

$55.00 non-drinker

** In addition to the menu above, we have a non-alcoholic menu option for $55.00 per person. We also have a menu suitable for

children under 10 for $25 per person. To book any of these options with your reservation, please call us directly at 540-668-6299.

For dietary restrictions and vegetarian option please email events@breauxvineyards.com.

~Reservations for events are not refundable and not transferable~