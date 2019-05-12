Celebrate Mother's Day at the National Museum of the Marine Corps! Treat Mom to a special a-la-carte brunch menu in Tun Tavern on Sunday, May 12 beginning at 10:00 am. Reservations can be made by phone at (703) 649-2369 or by e-mail at Peters-Toni@Aramark.com. Reservations open up at 10:00 am and our last seating will be 3:15 pm. The regular menu will also be available. The Museum store will also be offering a 10% discount for Mother's Day.
Mother's Day Brunch at the National Museum of the Marine Corps
May 11, 2019
