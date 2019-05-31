"Moss Pit": Johanna Vaughan and Lo Key

Doors: 8 PM | Show: 9 PM

$5 cover

Cash bar

Blacksburg musicians take over the Cube in our first “Moss Pit” event, celebrating the local sounds and unique perspectives of singer and songwriter Johanna Vaughan and six-piece band Lo Key.

Vaughan blends acoustic ambience and vocal presence to create a light and relaxing sound and an intimate space for both the audience and artist to share.

Lo Key is Blacksburg’s newest positive vibrations sensation, combining elements of funk, rock, reggae, afro-beat, jam, jazz, and hip-hop in their soulful songs.

A cash bar will be available for this show!