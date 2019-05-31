"Moss Pit": Johanna Vaughan and Lo Key

to Google Calendar - "Moss Pit": Johanna Vaughan and Lo Key - 2019-05-31 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Moss Pit": Johanna Vaughan and Lo Key - 2019-05-31 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Moss Pit": Johanna Vaughan and Lo Key - 2019-05-31 21:00:00 iCalendar - "Moss Pit": Johanna Vaughan and Lo Key - 2019-05-31 21:00:00

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Doors: 8 PM | Show: 9 PM

$5 cover

Cash bar

Blacksburg musicians take over the Cube in our first “Moss Pit” event, celebrating the local sounds and unique perspectives of singer and songwriter Johanna Vaughan and six-piece band Lo Key.

Vaughan blends acoustic ambience and vocal presence to create a light and relaxing sound and an intimate space for both the audience and artist to share.

Lo Key is Blacksburg’s newest positive vibrations sensation, combining elements of funk, rock, reggae, afro-beat, jam, jazz, and hip-hop in their soulful songs.

A cash bar will be available for this show!

Info

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - "Moss Pit": Johanna Vaughan and Lo Key - 2019-05-31 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Moss Pit": Johanna Vaughan and Lo Key - 2019-05-31 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Moss Pit": Johanna Vaughan and Lo Key - 2019-05-31 21:00:00 iCalendar - "Moss Pit": Johanna Vaughan and Lo Key - 2019-05-31 21:00:00
Have A Taste

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular