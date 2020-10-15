Moss Arts Center exhibition: Student Arts Spotlight

The Moss Arts Center celebrates the creativity and diversity of perspective of Virginia Tech students with its Student Arts Spotlight. Originally presented as an online exhibition featuring the work of the university's undergraduate and graduate students, the program has expanded to include a selection of works that can be viewed in person.

Currently on display in the center's Miles C. Horton Jr. Gallery and the Sherwood Payne Quillen '71 Reception Gallery, the exhibition includes more than 60 works of art created by over 50 Virginia Tech students. From collages, sketches, photography, and paintings to digital works, sculpture, and textiles, explore a range of work created by students from various academic disciplines.

Presented by the Moss Arts Center Student Ambassadors and Meggin Hicklin, Moss Arts Center exhibitions program manager, the Student Arts Spotlight is on view through Wednesday, November 18.