Moss Arts Center Exhibition: Radcliffe Bailey

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Thursday, September 14-Saturday, December 9, 2017

Monday-Friday, 10 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday, 10 AM-4 PM

Miles C. Horton Jr. Gallery and Sherwood Payne Quillen '71 Reception Gallery

Free

Painter, sculptor, and mixed media artist Radcliffe Bailey (Atlanta, Georgia) layers found objects, materials, and potent imagery to explore connections between past and present, personal experience and collective memory. In this installation, Bailey references historical and ancestral communities and migrations, such as enslaved African people escaping through Virginia’s Great Dismal Swamp, while examining concepts of identity through race, culture, and the mnemonic power of objects.

Info
Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061
Art & Exhibitions
5402315300
