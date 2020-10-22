Moss Arts Center exhibition: "Four Freedoms"

Currently on view in the Frances T. Eck Exhibition Corridor is an installation of photographic works by renowned art activist Hank Willis Thomas and photographer Emily Shur, who re-envision Norman Rockwell's "Four Freedoms" paintings of 1941. Rockwell is well known for his iconic depictions of American life and culture, particularly his cover illustrations for the Saturday Evening Post from the 1930s-1950s. His "Four Freedoms" paintings were based on Franklin D. Roosevelt's 1941 groundbreaking State of the Union address during World War II, where he outlined a vision of what Americans deserve -Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Worship, Freedom from Want, and Freedom from Fear.

In re-envisioning these paintings, Thomas and Shur redress the absence of multiple peoples and cultural narratives in the Rockwell works, offering a more inclusive and just representation of what America is and can be while opening up, exploring, and encouraging deeper discussion of freedom and core values.

Curated by Margo Ann Crutchfield, Moss Arts Center curator at large, and coordinated by Hicklin, "Four Freedoms" is on view through Saturday, November 21.