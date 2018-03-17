Moscow Festival Ballet: Swan Lake

The exquisite dancers of the Moscow Festival Ballet showcase the traditions of Russian grand ballet in this performance of Tchaikovsky’s beloved masterpiece. Inspired by a fairy tale, Swan Lake follows the story of Odette, a beautiful princess who falls victim to a spell cast by an evil sorcerer. Celebrated for its stunning choreography by Petipa and Ivanov and, of course, its sublime score, this crown jewel of classical ballet continues to earn adulation from audiences worldwide. The esteemed Moscow Festival Ballet Company, founded in 1989 by legendary principal dancer of the Bolshoi Ballet Sergei Radchenko brings together the best of Russian ballet. “The dancers of the Moscow Festival Ballet spoke to the soul through the body” (Post and Courier). The whole family will enjoy this stunning full-scale production complete with elaborate sets and beautiful costumes.