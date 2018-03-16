Fifty graceful dancers from this world-renowned ensemble perform a ballet for the whole family. Cinderella is based on the well-known fairy tale about the kind but mistreated step-daughter and step-sister who is forbidden to attend the royal ball. When her fairy godmother magically appears, Cinderella’s fate is wondrously transformed. With enchanted melodies, opulent costumes, lavish scenery, and hilarious physical comedy, this performance is a family friendly treat for all to enjoy.
Moscow Festival Ballet: Cinderella
Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110
Dance
