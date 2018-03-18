Moscow Festival Ballet: Cinderella

George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030

Fifty graceful dancers from this world-renowned ensemble perform a ballet for the whole family. Cinderella is based on the well-known fairy tale about the kind but mistreated step-daughter and step-sister who is forbidden to attend the royal ball. When her fairy godmother magically appears, Cinderella’s fate is wondrously transformed. With enchanted melodies, opulent costumes, lavish scenery, hilarious physical comedy, and highly-skilled dancers, this performance is a family friendly treat for all to enjoy.

Info
George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030 View Map
Dance
