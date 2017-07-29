Once More, with Feeling: Woodcuts and Related Works by Max-Karl Winkler

July 26 – September 6

Max-Karl Winkler

His work is in the permanent collections of the Smithsonian, the National Museum of American History, and the Library of Congress, among others. Max-Karl Winkler expresses profound mystery and grace embodied in landscape and the human figure. His work is informed by his fascination with myth, history, and language. These interests are represented in his woodcuts, oil pastels, paintings, and prints.

Opening Reception: Saturday, July 29, 6-8 pm.