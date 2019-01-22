A Moral Debt – Film Screening and Discussion

Join the Richmond chapter of Coming to the Table and the Virginia Museum of History & Culture for an evening program in commemoration of the National Day of Racial Healing. Screen the documentary, “A Moral Debt: The Legacy of Slavery in the USA,” and stay for a panel discussion about the film’s themes of racial inequality, tolerance, and healing.

Free and open to all. RSVP recommended.

This is program is presented in partnership with Coming to the Table. CTTT provides leadership, resources, and a supportive environment for all who wish to acknowledge and heal wounds from racism rooted in the nation’s history of slavery.