A Moral Debt – Film Screening and Discussion

to Google Calendar - A Moral Debt – Film Screening and Discussion - 2019-01-22 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Moral Debt – Film Screening and Discussion - 2019-01-22 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Moral Debt – Film Screening and Discussion - 2019-01-22 18:00:00 iCalendar - A Moral Debt – Film Screening and Discussion - 2019-01-22 18:00:00

Virginia Museum of History & Culture 428 North Boulevard , City of Richmond, Virginia 23220

Join the Richmond chapter of Coming to the Table and the Virginia Museum of History & Culture for an evening program in commemoration of the National Day of Racial Healing. Screen the documentary, “A Moral Debt: The Legacy of Slavery in the USA,” and stay for a panel discussion about the film’s themes of racial inequality, tolerance, and healing.

Free and open to all. RSVP recommended.

This is program is presented in partnership with Coming to the Table. CTTT provides leadership, resources, and a supportive environment for all who wish to acknowledge and heal wounds from racism rooted in the nation’s history of slavery.

Info
Virginia Museum of History & Culture 428 North Boulevard , City of Richmond, Virginia 23220 View Map
Education & Learning, Film, History
8043401800
to Google Calendar - A Moral Debt – Film Screening and Discussion - 2019-01-22 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Moral Debt – Film Screening and Discussion - 2019-01-22 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Moral Debt – Film Screening and Discussion - 2019-01-22 18:00:00 iCalendar - A Moral Debt – Film Screening and Discussion - 2019-01-22 18:00:00
Venture On

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular