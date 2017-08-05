Moonrise Kayaking on the Potomac

Enjoy paddling by the light of the setting sun and experience the serenity and wildlife of the evening river. No paddling experience or equipment required.

Plan to experience this rare opportunity for ages 13 and up. The kayaking tour will be led by Denise and Bill Micks, retired school teachers who opened a Fredericksburg-based outdoor recreation and interpretive business in the early ‘70s.

This is a weather-dependent event. If the weather is inclement or the waters unsafe to proceed, all registrants will be notified as soon as possible prior to the beginning of the event and a full refund will be issued if cancelled. Life vests (provided) will be worn by all participants and Stratford Hall release forms will be given out and must be signed prior to the event. The kayak trips are guided, and instructors will offer safety education before, during, and after the event.

The kayaks to be used are Old Town traditional tandem kayaks. The kayaks are large and stable and offer easy access in and out. Participants are advised to dress for an early evening on the river in August, with suitable shoes, backpack with water and energy snacks, and waterproof camera (optional).

Cost: $40 per kayak; 2-person kayaks are $20 per person; both one and two–seat kayaks are available. For ages 13 and up. Pre-registration is required. The deadline for registering is Wednesday, August 2, 2017, at 5 p.m.

To register, please contact Jon Bachman by email at Jbachman@stratfordhall.org or by calling 804-493-1972.