Monumental Youth

This exhibit collects the designs of Richmond region high school students for the next monument on Monument Avenue. The narratives, sketches, and sculptures shown here address issues of representation in public statuary, heroism, and visions for an Avenue that reflects the values of its youngest community members. Each entry includes a sculpture, a sketch, and a short narrative statement about the choices guiding the proposal.

A companion exhibit is on display at The Valentine: the entries from national design competition to conceptually re-imagine Monument Avenue and contribute to this important dialogue about race, memory, the urban landscape and public art.