Monument Avenue: General Demotion/General Devotion

The Valentine 1015 Clay Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219

Following Monumental: Richmond’s Monuments (1607-2018), the Valentine will host a follow-up exhibition entitled Monument Avenue: General Demotion/General Devotion. The Storefront for Community Design and the mObstudiO at Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts are inviting teams of planners, architects, designers, artists and individuals to participate in a national design competition to conceptually re-imagine Monument Avenue and contribute to this important dialogue about race, memory, the urban landscape and public art. An exhibition of competition entries will open at the Valentine on February 14, 2019.

Info
The Valentine 1015 Clay Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, History
