Montpelier Wine Festival

James Madison's Montpelier 11350 Constitution Highway, Virginia 22957

Now in its 27th year, the Montpelier Wine Festival is a premier spring event held on the grounds of James Madison’s Montpelier and in collaboration with the Orange County Chamber of Commerce. This is a family friendly event that features Virginia wineries, arts and crafts vendors, specialty food vendors, live music, children’s entertainment, kite flying, carriage rides, and more!

Come join us Saturday, May 6th from 11:00am-6:00pm & Sunday, May 7th from 11:00am-5:00pm! Tasting tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the gate. Designated Driver and youth age 13 to 20 are $5. Children under 13 are free. The Festival is held rain or shine. No outside alcohol permitted. No pets permitted, except for service animals.

James Madison's Montpelier 11350 Constitution Highway, Virginia 22857

5406725216

