Join us at NSLM to hear Kat Imhoff, President and CEO of the Montpelier Foundation, speak on the foundation’s initiative to recover Montpelier’s original art collection.

$5 admission, free to NSLM members. Please RSVP to Anne Marie Barnes, the Clarice & Robert H. Smith Educator, at ABarnes@NationalSporting.org, 540-687-6542 ext. 25