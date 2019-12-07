MONSTER DRAWING RALLY

A Live Drawing Fundraiser

December 7, 4–8pm

New location:

Signature Apartments

11850 Freedom Drive, Reston, VA 20190

Join the Greater Reston Arts Center (GRACE) and artists from across Virginia, Maryland, and DC for a live drawing event and fundraiser! The Monster Drawing Rally turns the the evening into a public performance as over 50 artists create unique artworks on-site using their preferred media. As the works are completed, they will be hung on the wall and available for purchase at $75 each. If more than one person wants to purchase the same artwork there will be a DRAW of cards to determine the winner. All proceeds benefit the exhibition program at GRACE. Open to all and free to attend.