Monster Drawing Rally

to Google Calendar - Monster Drawing Rally - 2019-12-07 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Monster Drawing Rally - 2019-12-07 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Monster Drawing Rally - 2019-12-07 16:00:00 iCalendar - Monster Drawing Rally - 2019-12-07 16:00:00

Greater Reston Arts Center 12001 Market Street Suite 103, Virginia

MONSTER DRAWING RALLY

A Live Drawing Fundraiser

December 7, 4–8pm

New location:

Signature Apartments

11850 Freedom Drive, Reston, VA 20190

Join the Greater Reston Arts Center (GRACE) and artists from across Virginia, Maryland, and DC for a live drawing event and fundraiser! The Monster Drawing Rally turns the the evening into a public performance as over 50 artists create unique artworks on-site using their preferred media. As the works are completed, they will be hung on the wall and available for purchase at $75 each. If more than one person wants to purchase the same artwork there will be a DRAW of cards to determine the winner. All proceeds benefit the exhibition program at GRACE. Open to all and free to attend.

Info

Greater Reston Arts Center 12001 Market Street Suite 103, Virginia View Map
Art & Exhibitions
7034719242
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Monster Drawing Rally - 2019-12-07 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Monster Drawing Rally - 2019-12-07 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Monster Drawing Rally - 2019-12-07 16:00:00 iCalendar - Monster Drawing Rally - 2019-12-07 16:00:00
Help Yourself

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular