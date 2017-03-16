Monir Shahroudy Farmanfarmaian: Infinite Possibility. Mirror Works and Drawings, 1974-2014

to Google Calendar - Monir Shahroudy Farmanfarmaian: Infinite Possibility. Mirror Works and Drawings, 1974-2014 - 2017-03-16 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Monir Shahroudy Farmanfarmaian: Infinite Possibility. Mirror Works and Drawings, 1974-2014 - 2017-03-16 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Monir Shahroudy Farmanfarmaian: Infinite Possibility. Mirror Works and Drawings, 1974-2014 - 2017-03-16 00:00:00 iCalendar - Monir Shahroudy Farmanfarmaian: Infinite Possibility. Mirror Works and Drawings, 1974-2014 - 2017-03-16 00:00:00

Chrysler Museum 245 West Olney Road , Norfolk, Virginia 23510

The mirrored artwork of Monir Shahroudy Farmanfarmaian reflects a life split between traditional Iran and avant-garde New York City.

Info

Chrysler Museum 245 West Olney Road , Norfolk, Virginia 23510 View Map

Art & Exhibitions

Visit Event Website

(757) 664-6200

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Monir Shahroudy Farmanfarmaian: Infinite Possibility. Mirror Works and Drawings, 1974-2014 - 2017-03-16 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Monir Shahroudy Farmanfarmaian: Infinite Possibility. Mirror Works and Drawings, 1974-2014 - 2017-03-16 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Monir Shahroudy Farmanfarmaian: Infinite Possibility. Mirror Works and Drawings, 1974-2014 - 2017-03-16 00:00:00 iCalendar - Monir Shahroudy Farmanfarmaian: Infinite Possibility. Mirror Works and Drawings, 1974-2014 - 2017-03-16 00:00:00

Treat Yourself

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular