Moms and Macarons at Breaux Vineyards

Join us on this lovely Sunday to celebrate moms on Mother’s Day! We will be offering a special pairing of four spring inspired macarons from local bakery, Sweetspections, along with four of our delicious wines:

*Salted Caramel Macaron paired with our Meritage

*Strawberry Macaron paired with our Rosé

*Lavender Macaron paired with our Sauvignon Blanc

*Honeyed Rosemary Macaron paired with our Chere Marie

Tastings will be available on the hour at 12:00pm, 1:00pm, 2:00pm, 3:00pm and 4:00pm in our stunning Grand Acadia ballroom, which has panoramic views of our vineyard and mountains. We will also have Touchstone Crystal by Swarovski selling lovely jewelry and live music by Josh Sowder. And don’t forget the flowers for your sweet Mom! We can help! We will have beautiful grower’s choice bouquets in mason jars for purchase, so Mom can sit back, sip on her wine, and enjoy a lovely, colorful arrangement while taking in the beautiful scenery. To pre-purchase your flowers to pick up that day, visit our website.

Walk-ins for this tasting will be welcome as availability allows, and guests may purchase tickets at the door for the next available tasting on the hour. Please note that seating and availability are limited, so buying tickets ahead of time is highly recommended. Don’t miss this fun and relaxing day to celebrate all our wonderful mommas!

Tickets are $40.00 per person and $35.00 for Club members. Visit our website to purchase tickets.

**Macarons are a gluten free treat!**