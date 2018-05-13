Treat Mom to a day with you! Daughters and sons will join their favorite lady for two hours of exciting arts activities. Together you’ll make delicious treats in our culinary arts classroom and design a timeless piece of artwork with a professional artist! Share this fun experience with the one you love most: Mom! (Meets in W-3/ 302 & 305)
Mommy & Me Arts Party
Workhouse Arts Center 9601 Ox Road, Lorton, Virginia 22079
Workhouse Arts Center 9601 Ox Road, Lorton, Virginia 22079
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Kids & Family
