In the Moment: Artists and Their Work

Friday, November 13, 2020, 12-12:45 PM EST

Online Event

Free

Get to know the creators of Southwest Virginia—from visual artists to theatre-makers to choreographers—and learn more about their creative processes in this unusual time. In a series of 45-minute chats, the Moss Arts Center gives you an exclusive look inside the homes and studios of these artists—experience their work, ask questions, and discuss how creative luminaries are approaching art in this moment.

Franchell Mack Brown, fiber and jewelry artist

Moderated by Margaret Lawrence, director of programming, Moss Arts Center

Virginia-based fiber/jewelry artist Franchell Mack Brown devises extraordinary creations from crocheted ribbons, industrial ropes, and semiprecious beads. Boundlessly crossing borders, her art is informed by her education in fashion, fine art, goldsmithing, and even welding, which she learned at New River Community College during formative years living in Pulaski. Join Brown to hear about her work’s evolution and the impact recent events in her current home of Richmond are having on her creative direction.