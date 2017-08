Quirk Gallery looks forward to hosting "The Molly Show" featuring three local artists behind three of Richmond's favorite brands: Molly Campbell (Molly

Virginia Made), Molly Covert (Rabbit Foot Fern Design), and Molly Sanyour (Molly Sanyour Ceramics). These talented women will bring the latest

pieces from each of their lines for this special trunk show event. Please join Quirk, Molly, Molly, and Molly in the Main Gallery---one day only!