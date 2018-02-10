The Molly Show is BACK to help you find the best in local, handmade gifts---just in time for Valentine's Day.

Join Molly Campbell of Molly Virginia Made, Molly Covert of Rabbit Foot Fern Design, and Molly Sanyour of Molly Sanyour Ceramics in the Main Gallery to check out their latest designs for spring and summer. Sip a mimosa while you shop with us and be sure to enjoy our exhibits featuring new work by Elizabeth Graeber (Main Gallery) and Emmy Bright (The Mezzanine).

Give your Valentine a hint or, better yet, make a day of it with friends and enjoy Boozy Brunch w/ Cupid at Quirk Hotel before or after you shop with us!

It's our favorite holiday of the year and we have so many exciting things to share! See you at Quirk! XOXO!