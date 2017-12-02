Molly Sanyour Ceramics Holiday Trunk Show

Quirk Gallery 311 W BROAD ST. , Richmond, Virginia 23220

Molly Sanyour returns to Quirk for a special holiday trunk show featuring brand new pieces created specifically for this one-day-only event.

Molly's signature swirl designs on beautiful handmade dishes will be back in limited edition seasonal colors. She's also made more of the wall vases that sold out at her last event and has been hard at work on new tabletop sculptures in white. For the first time at Quirk, Molly will be selling her gorgeous covered dishes and brand new ceramic trees--- both perfect for all holiday occasions and great for gifts!

Join us in the Main Gallery from 11 am - 5 pm on Saturday, December 2. You won't want to miss your chance to see these amazing new pieces and select your favorite pieces to give (or get!) as gifts this holiday.

