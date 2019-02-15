Modern Makers: Satellite Gallery Exhibition Opening

In Modern Makers, MOCA celebrates three artists who make traditional objects with a contemporary eye. Working with their hands means exploring form, shape, and surface. Modern Makers will highlight the work of Maria Galuszka, Mary Menzer, and Spencer Tinkham. Enjoy light refreshments and meet the artists.

Open Monday-Friday 9am-6pm and Saturday from 10am-4pm. Admission is free. MOCA has partnered with the Runnymede Corporation to open a permanent satellite gallery in the lobby of their Virginia Beach headquarters, a short walk from the museum. Exhibitions are curated by MOCA Curator, Heather Hakimzadeh and Director of Exhibitions and Education, Alison Byrne.