Modern Living in Historic Houses

Join Historic Richmond at the Branch Museum for a colorful panel discussion exploring how to design for today’s modern lifestyles while respecting the charm and authentic features of historic houses. Attendees will see the evolution of Benjamin Moore’s Colonial Williamsburg paint line, that you can furnish your 19th century house with furniture from other periods and contexts, and that the design of a modern framed glass box addition can create an intriguing and complementary juxtaposition of old and new, even in our most historic of neighborhoods.

Panelists:

Kirsten Travers Moffitt, Conservator & Materials Analyst, Colonial Williamsburg Foundation

Janie Molster, Owner and Design Principal, Janie Molster Designs

Neely Barnwell Dykshorn, Photography Producer and Stylist, Freelance

Tickets are $20