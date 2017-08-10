MOCA + Story Exchange: Muse

The Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art 2200 Parks Avenue , Virginia 23451

Virginia MOCA has partnered with Story Exchange, a community engagement project where shared human experiences are told through art. MOCA and the Story Exchange present five local artists turning five local stories of inspiration and motivation into art. Through a dance, a song, a painting, a poem, we explore stories about sources of inspiration – MUSES! Transitioning stories into art develops trust and commonality among people and experiences. Through visual and the performing arts, stories take on a new nature and empower the storyteller.

MOCA MEMBERS FREE | NON-MEMBERS $5

The Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art 2200 Parks Avenue , Virginia 23451
