Moana Jr. LIVE

The Hurrah Players

October 23, 2021, Saturday, 2 PM

Genre: Family Musical Theater

Tickets: $20 Child, $25 Adult

Bring the family to see Disney’s Moana JR. a live musical adaptation of the 2016 Disney animated film, bringing the adventures of Moana & her village of Motunui to life onstage. Moana JR. The Hurrah Players, Virginia’s leading family theatre company, presents Disney’s Moana Jr. under the direction of Hugh R. Copeland, the founder, and artistic director of The Hurrah Players Family Theatre.