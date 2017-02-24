Mix #attheMAC Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Revue

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Join your friends and make new connections during this evening event for young professionals. Mix #attheMAC includes a reception with India-inspired hors d’oeuvres by the Holiday Inn Christiansburg Blacksburg, two complimentary drinks and a cash bar, and a ticket to Taj Express: A Bollywood Musical Revue at 7:30 p.m.

Presented in partnership with Up on the Roof and Blacksburg Young Professionals

$45 per person (price includes performance and reception)

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

