Jezebel, Siren, Vixen or Enchantress? The Mistress Cycle tells the story of five women: Tess, a struggling 30-something Manhattan photographer; Anais Nin, the famed sexual adventuress of the early 20th century; Diane de Poitiers, the mistress of Henri II of France in the 16th century; Lulu White, a turn-of-the-last-century New Orleans Madame; and Ching, a 14-year-old concubine in 12th century China. Though they come from different times and cultures, they share a sisterhood. An intelligent new musical work filled with stories of passion, compromise, heartbreak and renewal.

Sponsored by Mark F. Werblood, Esq.

Music by Jenny Giering

Book and Lyrics by Beth Blatt

Directed by Matt Conner

Musical Direction by Piero Bonamico

Scenic and Costume Design by Margie Jervis

Featuring Iyona Blake, Justine Moral, Abby Middleton, Julia Capizzi, and Erica Clare

October 5 – 29, 2017

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM, Sundays at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM

Adults $30 - Seniors $26 - Military $26 - Students $20